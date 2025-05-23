WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after buying an additional 4,032,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,021 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,803,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,789,000 after purchasing an additional 481,280 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 20.8%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $63.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

