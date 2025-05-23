SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stake Raised by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $96.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.