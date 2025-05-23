Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Position Boosted by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 345,433 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV opened at $49.60 on Friday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

