Investment Management Corp VA ADV Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.3% of Investment Management Corp VA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

