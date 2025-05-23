Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $408.50 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

