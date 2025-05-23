Breed s Hill Capital LLC Buys 787 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,065 shares of company stock worth $40,070,845. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.05. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

