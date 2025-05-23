Investment Management Corp VA ADV Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 79,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.