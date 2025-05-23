Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $265,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 47,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER opened at $87.92 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

