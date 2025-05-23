Breed s Hill Capital LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8%

Honeywell International stock opened at $223.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

