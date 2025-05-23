Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 7,052 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potentia Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

