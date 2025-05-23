Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

