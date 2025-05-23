Novem Group Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novem Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VCSH stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.