Novem Group Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novem Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%
VCSH stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
