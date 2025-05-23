Promising Growth Stocks To Follow Now – May 20th

Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to increase their revenues and earnings at a rate significantly above the overall market average. Such firms typically reinvest most of their profits back into the business instead of paying regular dividends, so investors buy them primarily for capital appreciation. Because they command premium valuation multiples, growth stocks can deliver outsized returns but also tend to be more volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE NVO traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $68.30. 8,101,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,009. The company has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $995.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $917.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $978.10.

