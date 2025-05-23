BIP Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BIP Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,259,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of BIP Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,903,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $602.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.88. The stock has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

