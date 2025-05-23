Mittelman Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.4% of Mittelman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,378,000 after buying an additional 422,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,239,000 after buying an additional 454,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $320.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

