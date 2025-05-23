iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after buying an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,076,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

