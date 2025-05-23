Top Automotive Stocks To Research – May 22nd

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Analog Devices are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution and sale of motor vehicles and their components. This category includes traditional automakers, parts suppliers and electric-vehicle manufacturers, all of which are listed on major stock exchanges. The performance of automotive stocks is influenced by consumer demand, economic cycles, regulatory changes and technological innovation such as electrification and autonomy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,116,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,111,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.99 and a 200 day moving average of $331.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 168.19, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.73. 91,242,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,691,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average is $127.02. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $7.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.58. 4,465,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,287. The stock has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

