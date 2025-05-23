Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Today – May 20th

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, Lucid Group, Baidu, Enphase Energy, Plug Power, and Shell are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or support electric vehicles (EVs) and their supply chains. These may include automakers producing battery-powered cars, firms supplying batteries and critical components, and businesses building charging infrastructure. Investors buy and sell EV stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the electrification of transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $8.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.79. 74,285,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,979,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.30. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 42,837,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,151,672. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of LCID traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 122,511,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,557,649. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Baidu stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. 1,478,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baidu has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. 2,020,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.17. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.83. 120,708,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,524,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell has a 52-week low of $58.54 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86.

