Western Wealth Management LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.6% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after buying an additional 7,554,382 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,342,000 after buying an additional 2,755,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,812,000 after buying an additional 2,130,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,682,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

