Hudson Value Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,889 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $122.29 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $133.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.67, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $2,772,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,958,509.98. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,931,701 shares of company stock valued at $373,180,433 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

