Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.7% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $514.00 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

