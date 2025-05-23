Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – May 22nd

Tesla, Navitas Semiconductor, and Enphase Energy are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, or sale of electric vehicles (EVs) and related technologies, such as batteries, charging infrastructure, and powertrains. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing EV market, which is driven by technological advances, environmental regulations, and a shift toward zero-emission transportation. Performance can be volatile, reflecting changes in government incentives, raw-material prices, and consumer adoption rates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.19. 57,013,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,133,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.41. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 175,091,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $934.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 20,058,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,643. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Read More