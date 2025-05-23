Hudson Value Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,187.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,031.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $957.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,211.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $505.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.