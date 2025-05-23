Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.