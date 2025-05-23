The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

BA opened at $203.39 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

