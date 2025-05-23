Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,487 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $15,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $43.01.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

