Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Cut to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kubota Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kubota has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $74.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.92). Kubota had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

