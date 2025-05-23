Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $115.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.21 and a 52 week high of $125.27.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

