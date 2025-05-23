Western Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $341.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.30 and its 200 day moving average is $332.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

