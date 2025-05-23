Vega Investment Solutions Invests $434,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Helium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.33.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $345.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

