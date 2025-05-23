Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 308.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,901 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

