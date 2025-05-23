Vega Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $339.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target (up from $384.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.33.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $312.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.07. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

