Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,729,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,926 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after purchasing an additional 866,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Visa by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $357.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.33. The stock has a market cap of $660.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.15.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
