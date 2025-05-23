Vident Advisory LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Strategy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after purchasing an additional 281,342 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter valued at $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Strategy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Strategy by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.42.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $399.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $341.51 and its 200 day moving average is $339.06. Strategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.40 and a 52 week high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The company had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.22, for a total transaction of $2,312,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,426.94. This represents a 20.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 46,836 shares worth $16,214,791. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

