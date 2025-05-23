Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.76% of Darling Ingredients worth $148,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $63,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 791,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 973,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 708,035 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 595,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

