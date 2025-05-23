Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Analog Devices Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $211.93 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Analog Devices stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

