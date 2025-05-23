Headinvest LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

View Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.