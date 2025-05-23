Headinvest LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6%
Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.
Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.
Lowe’s Companies Profile
Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
