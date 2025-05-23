Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,658,000 after acquiring an additional 152,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,908,000 after acquiring an additional 130,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $424.16 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $433.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.