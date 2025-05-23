University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,360 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.59.

Autodesk stock opened at $295.00 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.66.

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

