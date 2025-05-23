Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,757 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of Ares Management worth $171,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARES opened at $159.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $17,344,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,876,000. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 69,809 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total transaction of $11,239,947.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,861,052.91. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 942,680 shares of company stock worth $155,477,123. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

