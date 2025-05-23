Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,576,907.41. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,934 shares of company stock worth $8,735,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Analog Devices to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

Analog Devices Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $211.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

