Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $160.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total transaction of $46,807.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,052.88. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

