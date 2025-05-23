GTS Securities LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of GTS Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.