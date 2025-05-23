Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cencora by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,542,000 after buying an additional 78,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cencora by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,058,000 after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,471,000 after acquiring an additional 130,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock opened at $290.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,022,850. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.06, for a total transaction of $520,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,249.24. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,369,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.18.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

