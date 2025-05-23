Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,860 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.12.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2%

TTD opened at $74.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

