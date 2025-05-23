Centerstone Investors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Centerstone Investors LLC lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 265,785 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 4.3% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rogco LP increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

