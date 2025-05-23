WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $157.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.