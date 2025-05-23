JT Stratford LLC Buys 426 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

