Promising Robotics Stocks To Research – May 20th

NVIDIA, EPAM Systems, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, and Serve Robotics are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or sell robots and related automation technologies. They give investors exposure to firms developing hardware, software and systems used in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and consumer applications. Buying robotics stocks lets investors participate in the growth potential of the robotics and automation sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.23. 120,812,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,659,005. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.93.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.95. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.33. 618,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,797. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.73. 143,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average is $335.35.

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

NASDAQ SERV traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. 3,875,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,966,831. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Serve Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.47 million and a PE ratio of -9.42.

