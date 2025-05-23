JT Stratford LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 534.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,297,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,717,758,000 after buying an additional 2,090,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,484,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,778,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,523,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,210,000 after purchasing an additional 588,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.